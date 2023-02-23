Club Q mass shooting survivor shares her story for the first time publicly with 11 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Phylisha Priester-Collins, her daughter and a friend were inside Club Q when gunfire interrupted their lives and changed their perspectives, forever.

Priester-Collins is sharing her story only now as the suspected shooter’s preliminary trial begins because she says she’s worried this community is forgetting them with such a focus on the suspected shooter.

“We have to deal with this psychologically, physically. It is hard. Dealing with things is mentally tough,” Priester-Collins told 11 News in her first television interview since the shooting.

Priester-Collins watched the preliminary hearing remotely because she was unsure she would be able to stay calm inside the courtroom with the person accused in the attack sitting feet away. She suffered a gunshot wound to her face and her leg while her daughter was shot in the upper leg. Both women spent weeks inside hospital rooms recovering.

“We still have to live with the nightmares, the PTSD,” Priester-Collins explained.

Priester-Collins still has a long road to a full recovery but says if something positive came out of this horrible event it is that she is closer with her family than ever before.

The people who lost their lives that night include:

Daniel Aston

Derrick Rump

Kelly Loving

Ashley Paugh

Raymond Green

CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

