97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

