6 men suspected of trying to exploit children in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six men were taken into custody by Colorado Springs Police this month as they are all suspected of trying to lure children.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the following men were busted as part of an undercover investigation:

• Aaron Thompson - 31 years old

• Mark Gasgonia - 31 years old

• Richard Castro - 30 years old

• Travis Anderson - 46 years old

• Noah Casady - 23 years old

• Steven Marks - 58 years old

Police explained all the suspects were arrested between Feb. 9 and 11. There were multiple agencies that were part of the bust including the CSPD Internet Crime Against Children Unit taskforce (ICAC.) The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

According to online jail records, both Thompson and Marks were being held on a $100,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.