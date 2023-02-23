6 men suspected of trying to exploit children in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six men were taken into custody by Colorado Springs Police this month as they are all suspected of trying to lure children.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the following men were busted as part of an undercover investigation:

• Aaron Thompson - 31 years old

• Mark Gasgonia - 31 years old

• Richard Castro - 30 years old

• Travis Anderson - 46 years old

• Noah Casady - 23 years old

• Steven Marks - 58 years old

Police explained all the suspects were arrested between Feb. 9 and 11. There were multiple agencies that were part of the bust including the CSPD Internet Crime Against Children Unit taskforce (ICAC.) The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

According to online jail records, both Thompson and Marks were being held on a $100,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
5 injured after fight ends in shooting outside Colorado Springs gas station
Police: Boulder High School lockdown prompted by 911 call with gunshots in background; no evidence of shooting found
Cañon City Police explain the lockdown status at Cañon City High School Wednesday
A broken window at the home on Trails End Court where a suspect was reportedly barricaded.
Barricaded suspect leads to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood
Reported threats place multiple schools across Colorado on lockdown Wednesday morning; threats appear to be a hoax

Latest News

Phylisha Priester-Collins, her daughter and a friend were inside Club Q when gunfire...
Colorado Springs Club Q survivor shot in the face shares her story
Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments
Club Q suspect.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Preliminary hearing exhibits for Club Q suspect released