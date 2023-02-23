1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and multiple other people have been wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
5 injured after fight ends in shooting outside Colorado Springs gas station
Police: Boulder High School lockdown prompted by 911 call with gunshots in background; no evidence of shooting found
Cañon City Police explain the lockdown status at Cañon City High School Wednesday
A broken window at the home on Trails End Court where a suspect was reportedly barricaded.
Barricaded suspect leads to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood
Reported threats place multiple schools across Colorado on lockdown Wednesday morning; threats appear to be a hoax

Latest News

A woman is lit by sunlight while sitting inside a coffee shop in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb....
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
Maddie Ripley, 16, is the only girl on the wrestling team at Oceanside High School in Rockland.
Making history: Female athlete first to win state wrestling championship in Maine
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Maddie Ripley, 16, is the only girl on the wrestling team at Oceanside High School in Rockland.
Making history: Female athlete first to win state wrestling championship in Maine
FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo...
US mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decade