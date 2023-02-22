WATCH LIVE: View from the new KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV Feb. 22

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may notice a new addition to the 11 News Team out on the road of Colorado!

In order to provide the latest updates on breaking weather in southern Colorado, we’ve added the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV to our set of news-gathering tools. The vehicle is fully equipped to giving our reporters and meteorologists the tools to provide up-to-the-second updates on weather events as they unfold. On Wednesday, we’re letting our viewers ride along in the Weather Chaser through the 11 Breaking News Center. You can watch live at the top of this article from 3:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.

