Reported threats place multiple schools across Colorado on lockdown Wednesday morning

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement in several Colorado communities are investigating a series of school threats made across the state.

The threats resulted in lockdowns at a number of schools. As of 10:30, threat investigations were confirmed at the following schools:

- Boulder High School (ongoing)

- Canon City High School (ongoing, but police are leaning towards the report being false)

- Brighton High School (resolved; police say no credible threat was found)

- Aspen Elementary, Middle and High schools (resolved; Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says schools have been cleared of the threat, but did not elaborate further)

- Glenwood Springs High School (resolved; no further information released)

In addition, multiple campuses in close proximity to the above school were placed on secured status as a precaution, including other schools in Canon City, Brighton, and in Carbondale and Basalt (in response to activity in Glenwood Springs and Aspen).

At the time of this writing, law enforcement has not confirmed whether there is any link between these school threats, but all were reported in quick succession Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported in any of affected districts.

