Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responding to ‘incident’ near schools

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident near the Aspen public schools.

The sheriff’s office posted to social media just after 9 a.m. that it was on the scene but provided no further information:

Law enforcement is currently on scene of an unknown incident in the vicinity of the Aspen Schools. Roads are closed in the area. Please stay away from the area at this time. We will update with information as it becomes available. — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) February 22, 2023

An exact location was not provided, but a town map shows that the Aspen elementary, middle and high schools are all in close proximity.

We will update this article as more information is released.

