Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responding to ‘incident’ near schools
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident near the Aspen public schools.
The sheriff’s office posted to social media just after 9 a.m. that it was on the scene but provided no further information:
An exact location was not provided, but a town map shows that the Aspen elementary, middle and high schools are all in close proximity.
We will update this article as more information is released.
