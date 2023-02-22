Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responding to ‘incident’ near schools

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident near the Aspen public schools.

The sheriff’s office posted to social media just after 9 a.m. that it was on the scene but provided no further information:

An exact location was not provided, but a town map shows that the Aspen elementary, middle and high schools are all in close proximity.

We will update this article as more information is released.

