Piece of meteorite recovered in southern Texas

A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered on private property near El Sauz, Texas, by planetary science researcher Robert Ward.(Robert Ward - American Meteor Society / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARR COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A piece of the meteorite that entered the atmosphere over Texas last week has been recovered, according to the American Meteor Society.

Residents in southern Texas felt the ground shake and heard what sounded like an explosion as a meteor entered the atmosphere east of McAllen on Feb. 15, officials said.

The next day, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed that Houston Air Traffic control received reports of the meteor from two aircraft.

NASA wrote in a summary, experts believe the meteoroid while floating through space was originally about two feet in diameter and weighed about 1,000 pounds before most of it burned up in the atmosphere.

The meteor’s speed was about 27,000 mph, generating energy equivalent to 8 tons of TNT, NASA said. The meteor broke into fragments at an altitude of 21 miles.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA said.

A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object that originates in outer space and passes through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

Lightning-observing weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also detected a signal associated with the meteor.

“One of the satellite tools we use is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper & it measures lightning as observed from space. GLM detected a signal at 5:23 PM with no storms around,” the National Weather Service said.

A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered on private property near El Sauz, Texas, by planetary science researcher Robert Ward.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
Multiple victims injured following shooting at Colorado Springs gas station
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs 2/21/23.
I-25 northbound back open following deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Deangelo Terry,
Man suspected of trying to sexually assault kids in Colorado Springs, other potential victims sought
Dane Kallungi found guilty of 1st-degree murder, sentenced to life in prison
What was left of the ATM on Feb. 20, 2023.
ATM left in pieces after crooks try to steal it from Colorado Springs Walgreens

Latest News

If you get spring allergies, it's not too early to start preparing
WATCH: Now is the time to prepare for springtime allergies
The Will County (Ill.) State’s Attorney’s office said Jose Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage...
Former girls gymnastics coach gets 96 years for sex assault
Allergists say it's never to early to prepare for seasonal allergies.
‘Start treating in February’: Experts say now is the time to prepare for springtime allergies
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been...
French high school student held for teacher’s fatal stabbing
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June