Multiple victims injured following shooting at Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left multiple people injured.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department flooded the Conoco gas station at Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers learned a physical fight broke out between two groups of people, leading to shots being fired.

Police tell 11 News about three to five people were taken to the hospital with injuries. However, officers are still working to confirm exactly how many people were injured in the incident. Details on how severe the injuries are were also not available last time this article was updated.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects are identified yet.

11 News spoke to a veteran at the scene who said he called 911 and helped two of the victims.

“As a veteran, you know, the first instinct is, you know, when you hear gunshots is to immediately address the situation and not run from it, and that’s basically what happened tonight,” he told 11 News.

He told 11 News reporter Matt Kroschel that he grabbed his medical kit and tended to the victims’ wounds.

“I get my medical kit and ask if anyone has been shot. They said no at first, and then I heard a few people say, ‘I’m shot I’m shot.’ So I opened my medical kit and grabbed whatever I could.”

Colorado Springs Police went under accident alert status at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday because of the number of resources this call took up, but that was lifted around 10 p.m.

@CSPDPIO CSPD is currently working a significant incident. Citizens with emergencies should call 911. Non emergency issues should wait until we return to normal operations. We are also accident alert at this time. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 22, 2023

