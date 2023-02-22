Man suspected of burglarizing fast food restaurants from Denver to Fountain

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing fast food restaurants from Denver to Fountain.

Investigators say the fast food crime spree started in January and the suspect targeted restaurants in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Fountain and Denver. The suspect was identified as John Homesly. Homesly was taken into custody on six counts of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

“The investigation was a direct result of the department’s focus on pattern crimes and prolific repeat offenders,” police wrote in their online crime blotter.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
5 injured after fight ends in shooting outside Colorado Springs gas station
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs 2/21/23.
I-25 northbound back open following deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Deangelo Terry,
Man suspected of trying to sexually assault kids in Colorado Springs, other potential victims sought
Crash near Baptist Exit along I-25 2/21/23.
2 hospitalized after crash on southbound I-25 near Monument Tuesday night
Police: Boulder High School lockdown prompted by 911 call with gunshots in background; no evidence of shooting found

Latest News

If you get spring allergies, it's not too early to start preparing
WATCH: Now is the time to prepare for springtime allergies
A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
Judge rules in favor of Teller County Sheriff after accusations of holding undocumented inmates illegally
Clad in body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly entered...
Club Q shooting suspect reportedly visited the gay club more than 6 times before mass shooting in Colorado Springs
View of I-25 2/22/23 at about 1:20 p.m. in the Colorado Springs area.
Colorado Springs Police under ‘Accident Alert’ status Wednesday afternoon