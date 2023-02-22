COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing fast food restaurants from Denver to Fountain.

Investigators say the fast food crime spree started in January and the suspect targeted restaurants in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Fountain and Denver. The suspect was identified as John Homesly. Homesly was taken into custody on six counts of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

“The investigation was a direct result of the department’s focus on pattern crimes and prolific repeat offenders,” police wrote in their online crime blotter.

