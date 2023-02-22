Man arrested for allegedly shoplifting rifle from SCHEELS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have arrested a 61-year-old man accused of recently stealing a rifle from SCHEELS sporting goods store.

The store contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department on Feb. 18 and provided photos of the suspect. The surveillance stills were passed on to patrol officers.

Tuesday, SCHEELS loss prevention officers alerted police that the suspect had been seen at a nearby restaurant on Interquest. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspected shoplifter has been identified as Benjamin Snell, who police say was previously convicted on charges of holding hostages. He was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of weapons by a previous offender.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.