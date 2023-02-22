Large police presence for active investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night along Palmer Park Boulevard

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available in connection to a large police presence in Colorado Springs Tuesday night along Palmer Park Boulevard.

Just after 7 p.m. police flooded an area near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Drive, the area is between N. Academy Boulevard and N. Murray.

Police couldn’t share many details other than that there is an active investigation as they asked the public to avoid the area.

KKTV 11 News has a crew on the scene and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT), this weekend brings in a record...
Heavy traffic anticipated on Colorado roads Monday
What was left of the ATM on Feb. 20, 2023.
ATM left in pieces after crooks try to steal it from Colorado Springs Walgreens
Generic crash graphic.
2 people from the Colorado Springs area pass away following crash in Connecticut
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs 2/21/23.
I-25 northbound back open following deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following three car crash
Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following a three-car crash

Latest News

"Keep your nose happy," reads a card designed to help users do drugs more safely. Pueblo...
‘Keep your nose happy:’ southern Colorado officials seek action over nonprofit’s drug messaging
Wintry Wednesday
Wintry Wednesday
Crash near Baptist Exit along I-25 2/21/23.
2 hospitalized after crash on southbound I-25 near Monument Tuesday night
"Keep your nose happy," reads a card designed to help users do drugs more safely. Pueblo...
WATCH: Southern Colorado officials seek action in nonprofit drug messaging