‘Keep your nose happy:’ southern Colorado officials seek action over nonprofit’s drug messaging

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s board of commissioners released a statement condemning the messaging of a local nonprofit, claiming they are advocating for drug use.

This statement comes from Commissioner Eppie Griego, who said he found a kit from the needle-exchange program, Access Point, that provides materials to snort drugs. He said the messaging of the kit was harmful and that it made it sound like snorting drugs is safe.

“This is wrong,” Griego said, holding up the kit. “They shouldn’t be having these. To me, this is promoting drugs. And we’re not here to promote drugs.”

The message in question is on the top of a card included in the kit.

“It is safe to snort drugs that can easily dissolve in water,” the card reads on one side.

Further down, it provides advice on using anything laced with fentanyl, urging users to go “low and slow.”

Griego said the growing overdose rate in Pueblo is due largely to fentanyl, and called this messaging particularly harmful. The board of commissioners said the county saw 55 lives lost to overdoses in 2019. That number rose to 73 in 2022.

Access Point said in a statement that they do not advocate for drug use, but rather, for safer use for those already using.

“Though no drug use can be classified as ‘safe,’ research shows snorting drugs, versus injecting drugs, decreases risk of overdose and infectious disease transmission,” said Sarah Money, Health Pub Program Manager.

Access Point continues, saying they had a 71% return rate for syringes in 2021. In 2022, that went down to 56%. They said they worked to help users properly dispose of needles after this decrease. They also said helping people who already use drugs helps prevent the spread of diseases, like HIV.

“We work alongside people who use substances and truly meet them where they are,” said Darrell Vigil, CEO for the Colorado Health Network.

Access Point said that the messaging about fentanyl is also there as a precaution, as they said using anything suspected to be laced with fentanyl “low and slow” can prevent deaths. But Griego said it’s too blatant, and crosses the line between harm reduction and advocating for drug use.

For Griego, it comes down to oversight. In 2020, a law was amended, allowing for less oversight for anyone dealing with public health emergencies, which includes drug use in Colorado. Under this, syringe exchange programs can operate without prior board of health approval. Griego said he refuses to give Access Point county funds.

“I mean, it’s not right to give taxpayer money when promoting drugs,” he said.

Access Point is funded by the state. Griego said that’s exactly where he’s going.

“So, we’re trying to talk to our state legislatures up north and say, ‘hey, what can we do?’” Griego said.

He said he wants to start a program to hold syringe exchange programs accountable. This would include giving out marked needles so that authorities can target where used needles left out in public are coming from.

