Judge rules in favor of Teller County Sheriff after accusations of holding undocumented inmates illegally

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge ruled in favor of the Teller County Sheriff after he was accused of holding undocumented inmates for ICE -- even after they posted bond. The order was filed on Wednesday. The order can be read at the bottom of this article.

A law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May 2019 bars local police agencies from honoring ICE requests to hold inmates beyond their scheduled release dates so that they can be picked up by federal agents. In a lawsuit filed that same year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado claimed that Sheriff Jason Mikesell flagrantly violated that statute by participating in an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The ACLU argued that sheriffs do not have the authority to enforce federal immigration law.

The judge ruled in the case that the plaintiffs did not meet their “burden of proof” when it came to evidence of their claims. The conclusion found that the sheriff has the legal authority to enter into the 287(g) Agreement with ICE and that Colorado law does not prohibit the sheriff from entering into this agreement.

“We are disappointed that the trial court upheld the Teller County Sheriff’s 287g program,” part of a statement from the ACLU of Colorado to KKTV 11 News reads. “We remain steadfast in our claim that the Sheriff’s program of enforcing federal immigration law violates the Colorado Constitution as well as a Colorado statute. We will now take this case to the Colorado Court of Appeals.”

KKTV 11 News has reached out to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The ACLU previously sued Mikesell in 2018 for the same reason. While the judge presiding over that suit ruled in the sheriff’s favor, another judge came to a different conclusion in a similar suit that same year against then-El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, ruling that El Paso County had no authority under state law to hold people for ICE who are suspected of being in the country illegally once they have posted bond, completed a sentence or otherwise resolved their state case.

Mikesell explained at the time of the 2018 suit that his office was not conducting roundup operations but holding criminals.

