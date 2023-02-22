El Paso County neighborhood shutdown due to barricaded suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado neighborhood is shutdown due to barricaded suspect.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to Trails End Court, near Fountain Mesa Road and and Mesa Ridge Parkway in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies are reportedly still on scene of the barricaded suspect. We will update this article as we learn more.

