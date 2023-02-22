Colorado Springs Police under ‘Accident Alert’ status Wednesday afternoon

Wintry Wednesday
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow continuing to fall in Colorado Springs Wednesday, police announced an “Accident Alert” status.

The status was issued at about 12:20 p.m.

Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling the police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

To stay on top of weather and traffic conditions in your area, download the 11 Breaking Weather app here.

Colorado Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

All traffic accidents may be “cold reported” or reported online with the following criteria:

• No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

• No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

• No driver failed to provide valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

• No driver left the scene prior to exchanging the necessary information

• No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property; (e.g., vehicle crashed into a building, moderate or severe damage level as defined above)

• Single vehicle with a higher severity of damage

• Any environmental impact deemed by CSPD that limits exposure with the public for safety and/or public health concerns. (e.g., COVID-19)

• No damage to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.

