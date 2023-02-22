Colorado Springs Police under ‘Accident Alert’ status Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow continuing to fall in Colorado Springs Wednesday, police announced an “Accident Alert” status.

The status was issued at about 12:20 p.m.

Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling the police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

To stay on top of weather and traffic conditions in your area,

Colorado Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

All traffic accidents may be “cold reported” or reported online with the following criteria:

• No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

• No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

• No driver failed to provide valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

• No driver left the scene prior to exchanging the necessary information

• No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property; (e.g., vehicle crashed into a building, moderate or severe damage level as defined above)

• Single vehicle with a higher severity of damage

• Any environmental impact deemed by CSPD that limits exposure with the public for safety and/or public health concerns. (e.g., COVID-19)

• No damage to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.

