Colorado Springs business owner hosting fundraiser for family in Turkey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Erdal Bengogullari says he still has family in turkey and he is in contact with both his mother and his sister but can’t hear from them much.

He says he has been collecting donations at the Purple Onion to send to his family that is still over in Turkey but is hoping an upcoming fundraiser at the restaurant will really make an impact. The fundraiser will be on March 5 at 11 a.m.

“It’s been a shock from day one and it’s a shock. we never ever, I lived there all my life and we have never had an earthquake there,” Bengogullari said. “I grew up there I don’t know what’s going on.”

Bengogullari says he has been sending money to his family. They’ve been moving throughout the country to escape the destruction caused by the multiple earthquakes. He tells me the earthquakes have killed 18 of his family members.

“They have to escape a two hour drive to the Mediterranean,” Bengogullari said. “Where are they have a two bedroom condo and soon as they get up there the officials knocked on the door and they had to evacuate there because of tsunami was coming.”

Bengogullari says he is extremely thankful for everyone who has supported him and his family during this time.

“I don’t think I can express my appreciation to the community so far they have risen to the occasion,” Bengogullari said.

