Colorado man found guilty of murdering foster child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for murdering a foster child.

The sentence was handed out to Romando Jones after he was found guilty of first-degree murder. Authorities started investigating the incident on Sept. 16, 2020 that claimed the life of Aiden Seeley who was only 15 months old at the time of passing on Sept. 18, 2020. A second person, Dacey Spinuzzi, pleaded guilty to accessory charges in September of 2021 leading to a 12-year prison sentence.

Pueblo County awarded the biological family of Seeley with a $6 million settlement tied to the case.

A total of four foster children were living with Spinuzzi and Jones at the time, including Seeley.

It was revealed through a medical examination and an autopsy following Aiden’s death that he died from injuries sustained from child abuse, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

