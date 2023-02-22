CEO for Colorado Springs Utilities selected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Utilities Board voted to extend an offer of employment to Travas Deal as the fourth Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colorado Springs Utilities. Deal was appointed the acting CEO by the Board on Dec. 1, 2022.

“The fact that the two finalists were both existing leaders at Springs Utilities speaks to the solid vision and progress we have made as an organization. Both are exceptional professionals, and the decision was difficult,” said Wayne Williams, Utilities Board Chair. “Travas Deal brings to the job both successful leadership at Springs Utilities as our Chief Operating Officer and the experience and best practices gleaned from Duke Energy. That knowledge and skill set offer great value to Springs Utilities’ customers. This is a pivotal time for the utilities industry, and we are very fortunate to have a strong and forward-thinking leader in place to guide us into the future.”

A swearing in ceremony is scheduled for Friday.

