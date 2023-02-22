Boulder police responding to possible active shooter near high school

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are responding to reports of an active shooter at or near Boulder High School.

The police department says the reports have not been confirmed but have issued a shelter-in-place alert for several streets around the campus as a precaution.

A shelter in place alert has been sent to this area via Everbridge pic.twitter.com/JD8r4ZCcDk — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

