Boulder police responding to possible active shooter near high school
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are responding to reports of an active shooter at or near Boulder High School.
The police department says the reports have not been confirmed but have issued a shelter-in-place alert for several streets around the campus as a precaution.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.