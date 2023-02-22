Boulder police responding to possible active shooter near high school

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are responding to reports of an active shooter at or near Boulder High School.

The police department says the reports have not been confirmed but have issued a shelter-in-place alert for several streets around the campus as a precaution.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

