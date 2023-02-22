Barricaded suspect leads to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement swarmed a Security-Widefield neighborhood late Tuesday night after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to Trails End Court, near Fountain Mesa Road and and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

@EPCSheriff Tactical Support Group is on scene for a barricaded suspect. This is an isolated incident. Please stay away from the area. https://t.co/nwCCcsPu6y pic.twitter.com/exoHCxADvI — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 22, 2023

Our crew reported seeing a couple of broken windows at the home where the suspect was believed to be holed up.

The scene was cleared prior to 5:30 a.m. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has not provided any further information, only stating there was still an active investigation.

We will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.