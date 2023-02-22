Barricaded suspect leads to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:41 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement swarmed a Security-Widefield neighborhood late Tuesday night after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to Trails End Court, near Fountain Mesa Road and and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
Our crew reported seeing a couple of broken windows at the home where the suspect was believed to be holed up.
The scene was cleared prior to 5:30 a.m. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has not provided any further information, only stating there was still an active investigation.
We will update this article as more information is released.
