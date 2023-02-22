5 injured after fight ends in shooting outside Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people including a bystander were injured after an “immense” number of gunshots were fired outside a gas station Tuesday night.

The incident started when two groups confronted each other outside the Conoco at the corner of Palmer Park and Potter Drive. The time and location had been agreed upon by both groups, and the confrontation had been planned, police added.

“The initial investigation has identified that the shooting was the result of an agreed-upon confrontation between two groups,” said a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The spokesperson tells 11 News there’s no indication these two groups were gangs.

As a fight broke out, at least one person began spraying bullets. Two adults and three people under 18 were hit and suffered serious injuries.

11 News reporter Matt Kroschel spoke to a military veteran who said he called 911 and helped two of the victims.

“As a veteran, you know, the first instinct is, you know, when you hear gunshots is to immediately address the situation and not run from it, and that’s basically what happened tonight,” he told Kroschel.

The man said that he grabbed a first aid kit and tended to the victims’ wounds.

“I get my medical kit and ask if anyone has been shot. They said no at first, and then I heard a few people say, ‘I’m shot I’m shot.’ So I opened my medical kit and grabbed whatever I could.”

All of the victims are expected to survive.

Detectives are now asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge on the case to contact CSPD right away at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.