2 hospitalized after crash on southbound I-25 near Monument Tuesday night

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday night following a crash along I-25 that sent two people to the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call for the two-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m. on the southbound side of I-25 near the Baptist Road Exit in the Monument area. Details on how serious the injuries were for the two people involved were not available last time this article was updated.

Early into the investigation, Colorado State Patrol believes one of the vehicles went through a guard rail and off the highway.

Click here for updates from CDOT on the crash. As of 7 p.m., the two right side lanes were closed for the investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a crash impacting traffic.

#I25 southbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 158 - Baptist Road and Exit 156 - Northgate Boulevard. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/KCkx5EABiT — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 22, 2023

