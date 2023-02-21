Suspect in Springs convenience store robbery still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect is on the run after holding up a convenience store late Monday night.

Police were told the suspect walked into the Circle K at Maizeland and Academy carrying a gun and helped themselves to cash and store merchandise. They fled before officers got on scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the robber.

At the time of this writing, no suspect information has been released. The crime was reported at exactly 11:30 p.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

