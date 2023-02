COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed I-25 northbound on the south side of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

At about 1:30 p.m. the highway was closed near the MLK bypass. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 139 - Martin Luther King Jr Bypass and US 24. https://t.co/zxfUGoicdC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.