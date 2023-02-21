Report shows Colorado as worst state for auto theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado holds the unfortunate top spot as the worst state for motor vehicle thefts per capita.

In 2022, more than 40,000 cars were stolen in Colorado, and while 89% were recovered, stolen vehicles are often found damaged, scraped for parts, or in need of professional cleaning.

In the first quarter of 2022, Pueblo, Westminster, Aurora and Denver accounted for around 50% of motor vehicle thefts in the state, with the most crime happening at the Denver International Airport.

Colorado State Patrol is urging car owners to take basic steps to lessen the amount of theft in the state.

This includes taking your keys out of your car, which crimes involving leaving keys in cars are up 20% in the last year, making sure your doors are shut, and locking them.

Extra steps include installing an alarm system, parking in a well lit area, or installing a steering wheel lock or tracking device.

