Quicker internet speeds for Colorado Springs: New 5G internet services available for the city’s homes and businesses

With Verizon expanding its home and business internet coverage to COS, residents can look forward to quicker online activities
Parts of Colorado Springs can get faster home and business internet
By Jenny Huh
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New, faster home and business internet services are available in parts of Colorado Springs.

The service is offered by Verizon and is on the market now.

A wireless router is all you need. This router essentially turns signals from Verizon’s cell towers throughout the city into internet you can use at your home and/or business. You can power up multiple mobile devices and simultaneously do various online activities, such as working from home, playing video games and streaming entertainment.

A Verizon spokesperson tells 11 News that the router is “plug and play.”

“So it’s really simple, easy to use, and you can really be set up in just minutes,” Verizon spokesperson Andrew Testa added.

Testa says another convenience of the service is that it’s wireless. You no longer have to deal with tangled cables to get internet.

“It allows consumers and residents to get amazing fast speeds, to be able to lean on this connection, to be able to do everything that they can, but without the wires,” Testa explained.

Testa says you can buy these routers at a Verizon store or online.

To check out Verizon’s home and business internet coverage map, visit the “Find It” tab of the 11 News website.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT), this weekend brings in a record...
Heavy traffic anticipated on Colorado roads Monday
What was left of the ATM on Feb. 20, 2023.
ATM left in pieces after crooks try to steal it from Colorado Springs Walgreens
Generic crash graphic.
2 people from the Colorado Springs area pass away following crash in Connecticut
Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following three car crash
Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following a three-car crash
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Faster home and business internet available in COS
WATCH: Parts of Colorado Springs can get faster home and business internet
COS
Aleah 5 hit
Snow moves in Wednesday
Less wind Tuesday
Peoria police say juveniles who are stealing cars are doing so after seeing trends surface online
Report shows Colorado as worst state for auto theft