Quicker internet speeds for Colorado Springs: New 5G internet services available for the city’s homes and businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New, faster home and business internet services are available in parts of Colorado Springs.

The service is offered by Verizon and is on the market now.

A wireless router is all you need. This router essentially turns signals from Verizon’s cell towers throughout the city into internet you can use at your home and/or business. You can power up multiple mobile devices and simultaneously do various online activities, such as working from home, playing video games and streaming entertainment.

A Verizon spokesperson tells 11 News that the router is “plug and play.”

“So it’s really simple, easy to use, and you can really be set up in just minutes,” Verizon spokesperson Andrew Testa added.

Testa says another convenience of the service is that it’s wireless. You no longer have to deal with tangled cables to get internet.

“It allows consumers and residents to get amazing fast speeds, to be able to lean on this connection, to be able to do everything that they can, but without the wires,” Testa explained.

Testa says you can buy these routers at a Verizon store or online.

