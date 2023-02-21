Police investigating ATM theft at a local Walgreens

A car drove through the front door and stole ATM according to police
Police investigating ATM theft in Colorado Springs at a local Walgreens
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs Police Department say they are in the early stages of an ATM theft investigation at a local Walgreens. Police received a call around 5:00 A.M. Monday morning from Walgreens on S. Circle Drive. They said a car crashed through the front doors then attempted to take an ATM, however the suspects failed. The ATM was left outside the building.

Walgreens’ employees would not talk to 11News about the incident, but several customers shared their experiences about seeing the scene.

“It’s a little shocking that it happened here,” said Rick Abramson, a customer.

“I was like wow. I heard they closed the lobby and I got here and saw it was open. It is really is a mess,” said Teresa Ewien, another customer.

Police said that around 4:00 A.M., two men wearing black, drove through the front doors and tried to leave with the ATM, however they did not get far.

The ATM was left on the sidewalk outside.

Police told 11News they cannot share how much, if any, money was taken. They have not released the surveillance video of the incident.

Police add this is an ongoing investigation.

