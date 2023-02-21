MOST WANTED: Stalking suspect along with kidnapping suspect among Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers ‘Featured Fugitives’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with tracking down eight people wanted on a variety of crimes.

The following information was provided by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-STOP (7867) with information.

PAULDARYL WILLIAMEARL BOLDEN (Pictured in the upper left): is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BOLDEN is wanted for Stalking.

DELBERT JOHN FLEETWOOD (Pictured 2nd from the left on the top) is a White Male, 55 years old, 6′ tall and 210 lbs., with brown eyes. FLEETWOOD is wanted for Felony Menacing and Violation of Protection Order.

JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR (Pictured 3rd from the left on the top) is a White Male, 47 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HOSHOUR is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Violation of Protection Order and Telephone Obstruction.

MICHAEL LEE LOPEZ (Pictured 4th from the left on the top) is a White Male, 38 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOPEZ is wanted for Felony Menacing and Violation of Protection Order.

KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL (Pictured in the bottom left) is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAXWELL is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Theft.

DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER (Pictured 2nd from bottom left) is a White Male, 53 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MOSSER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

JOEY ANTHONY MURACA (Pictured 3rd from bottom left) is a White Male, 22 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MURACA is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3, Harassment (2), Protection Order Violation (2) and Child Abuse.

GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER (Pictured 4th from bottom left) is a White Male, 37 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SCHAEFER is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Violation of Protection Order and Criminal Mischief.

