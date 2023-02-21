Man suspected of trying to sexually assault kids in Colorado Springs, other potential victims sought

Deangelo Terry,
Deangelo Terry,(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are seeking other potential victims as a man is suspected of trying to sexually assault kids.

The suspect, Deangelo Terry, is charged with attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 19 at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. The hotel is near S. Nevada Avenue and E. Costilla Street.

“The investigation determined Deangelo Terry, a 22-year-old male, approached two juvenile victims in the pool area,” part of a news release from CSPD reads. “While rubbing his exposed genitals, Terry attempted to contact the victims, and when unable to do so, he left the area. The Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Terry on February 20, 2023, on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure. Terry has lived and worked in the Colorado Springs area for several years and has worked at the SpringHill Suites since June of 2022. The Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking assistance locating additional victims or witnesses who had dealings with Terry.”

If you have information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT), this weekend brings in a record...
Heavy traffic anticipated on Colorado roads Monday
What was left of the ATM on Feb. 20, 2023.
ATM left in pieces after crooks try to steal it from Colorado Springs Walgreens
Generic crash graphic.
2 people from the Colorado Springs area pass away following crash in Connecticut
Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following three car crash
Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following a three-car crash
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Faster home and business internet available in COS
WATCH: Parts of Colorado Springs can get faster home and business internet
2/21/23
Deadly crash closes NB I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs 2/21/23.
Deadly crash closes northbound I-25 on the south side of Colorado Springs
A still frame from body-camera video of a deadly shooting involving the Pueblo County Sheriff's...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado family to file lawsuit after deadly shooting involving the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office