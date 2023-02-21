Man suspected of trying to sexually assault kids in Colorado Springs, other potential victims sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are seeking other potential victims as a man is suspected of trying to sexually assault kids.

The suspect, Deangelo Terry, is charged with attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 19 at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. The hotel is near S. Nevada Avenue and E. Costilla Street.

“The investigation determined Deangelo Terry, a 22-year-old male, approached two juvenile victims in the pool area,” part of a news release from CSPD reads. “While rubbing his exposed genitals, Terry attempted to contact the victims, and when unable to do so, he left the area. The Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Terry on February 20, 2023, on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure. Terry has lived and worked in the Colorado Springs area for several years and has worked at the SpringHill Suites since June of 2022. The Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking assistance locating additional victims or witnesses who had dealings with Terry.”

If you have information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

