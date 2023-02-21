Dane Kallungi found guilty of 1st-degree murder

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
(Mugshot obtained from Bernalillo County jail/Photo of Jepsy obtained by her family)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The jury has found Dane Kallungi guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 disappearance of wife Jepsy Amaga Kallungi.

The jury was given the case last Friday, ahead of the long weekend. Deliberations resumed for a short time Tuesday before the jury reached a verdict late morning.

Jepsy vanished without a trace in March 2019. To date, she has not been located alive, nor has her remains been located. Her husband was arrested in New Mexico two years later and extradited back to Colorado to stand trial for her murder.

Jepsy’s mother told 11 News that her daughter met her former husband on an internet dating site before moving to Colorado to marry him. Court records show the couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2019. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit launched an investigation into Jepsy’s disappearance on April 4, 2019, but Margie Amaga says March 20, 2019, was the last day she spoke with her daughter.

“I just want to know if she’s still alive or dead,” Margie Amaga told 11 News in April 2019. “I don’t know where she is, why she’s gone.”

Court documents alleged Dane Kallungi confessed to strangling his wife during a fight and burying her body in Teller County. According to Kallungi’s own account, as detailed in an arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News, he grabbed her during a fight but only meant to hold her for “a second.” In court last week, prosecutors played a video recording from Kallungi’s interrogation, where he could be heard on tape stating that he “did not mean to kill her.”

“I did not mean to kill her, I just wanted her to stop cursing at me. I saw her suffering, I did not know what to do at first ... it’s eating me up for sure,” he stated on tape.

The defense argued it was a false confession, made to protect Kallungi’s ex-wife and son.

11 News will update this article with more information from the courtroom; keep refreshing this page.

