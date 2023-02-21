Colorado Springs woman says her father’s killer is dodging justice, again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a man killed in 2002 says they want one of their father’s convicted murderers back in prison.

Christopher Gray admitted to killing taxi cab driver Philip Swaba and served prison time under a plea deal with prosecutors. The other two men convicted in Swaba’s killing were sentenced to life in prison while Gray received a shorter sentence. Gray was granted parole in 2019 despite the Swaba family begging the parole board to keep Gray in prison for his full sentence.

According to court documents KKTV 11 News reviewed, Gray was granted permission to move to Alabama while on parole where he was arrested a year later and sentenced to prison again, this time for drug charges. But Gray is about to be released from prison again, and the Swaba family was notified by the Colorado Department of Corrections that they have no plans of bringing Gray back to serve the rest of his sentence. Colorado DOC says are moving to officially release Gray from their supervision in May.

“I thought heck, he violated parole. We are going to bring him back to Colorado and he’s going to finish doing his time because he was given the 10-year parole. One of his conditions of parole was to abstain from alcohol and drugs, so he’s out there not even a year after getting out and manufacturing drugs,” Felina Swaba told 11 News Monday. “I have asked who I should be mad at. I want to be mad at the parole board for letting him go and I want to be be mad at the parole board for not recommending he come back here.”

Next month marks 21 years since Swaba was killed and Felina says she should not have to keep fighting every step of the way for her father’s killer to serve his full sentence.

Colorado DOC officials with access to additional records and the ability to speak with 11 News on the Gray case were not in the office Monday due to the holiday, but a spokesperson told 11 News DOC will look into this case and respond to our questions later this week.

