Colorado Springs man organizes vigil to honor the lives lost in Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bohdan Besaha says he talks to his family in Ukraine nearly every day. He says he wants to bring people together this week to make sure the efforts of Ukraine are not forgotten.

“It has been one year since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and we didn’t want the issue to fall off the map for people,” Besaha said.

Besahn says he wants to bring together the community in a vigil Friday night. Besaha’s parents came to america after being liberated by allied forces during world war two and still has family in Ukraine.

“We me, and my friends still have family over there,” Besaha said. “It’s a shame because of what happened to our parents in World War II seems to be repeating itself to the other generation, that we barely know from over there. We are just heartbroken, and we hope we can get some support here”

He says his cousin is still in Ukraine, working as a surgeon.

“I’m almost daily contact with my cousin after every cruise missile attack in Western Ukraine where they live we have him check in with us and have him tell us if he’s okay,” Besaha said.

Besaha says he wants people who have family or friends in Ukraine to come together. To connect and support one another.

The vigil will be held this upcoming Friday outside of the Pioneer Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. It starts at 5 p.m. and organizers say all are welcome to attend.

