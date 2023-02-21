2 people from the Colorado Springs area pass away following crash in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Conn. (KKTV) - Two people from Colorado passed away following a crash in Connecticut on Saturday.

The Waterford Police Department is reporting the single-vehicle crash happened just before 5:30 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the police department is reporting the driver lost control before crashing into a wall. The driver, 21-year-old Robert Sewell from Broomfield was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the vehicle passed away. One of the passengers was identified as 24-year old Dylan Richey of Monument while the other passenger was identified as 23-year-old Bramm Miller of Colorado Springs.

Updated Press Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash. Posted by Waterford Police Department on Monday, February 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.