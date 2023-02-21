10-year-old girl abducted in Aurora, suspect in custody and child is now safe

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody and a 10-year-old girl is safe following a reported abduction in Colorado on Monday.

The Aurora Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for the 10-year-old victim just after 5:30 p.m. Police were reporting her non-custodial father, Craig Robinson, took her on an RTD train. A reverse emergency call went out to people in the area.

At about 5:47 p.m., police reported Craig was in custody and the child was unharmed.

“Thank you to the community member who spotted Michon and called 911,” police wrote on Facebook.

UPDATE: Both have been located and Michon is unharmed! Craig is currently detained. Thank you to the community member who spotted Michon and called 911.

Posted by Aurora Police Department on Monday, February 20, 2023

