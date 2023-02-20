Voice of the consumer: Sorting out the IRS-stimulus check mess

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In case you missed it, the Internal Revenue Service gave Coloradans the green light to go ahead and file your taxes now.

There was some confusion when the IRS asked taxpayers in several states, including Colorado, to hold off on filing while it looked into whether stimulus checks were subject to federal income tax.

This has to do with the Colorado Cash Back checks that the state sent out last year, as part of an early Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund. Single filers received $750 and joint filers received $1,500. The state said, at the time, that the checks would not be taxed. Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s congressional delegation asked the IRS to treat the payments as nontaxable income. Ultimately, the IRS decided that Colorado taxpayers who received the payments last year will not need to report them on their 2022 tax returns.

“During a review, the IRS determined it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief,” the IRS said in a news release. “The IRS appreciates the patience of taxpayers, tax professionals, software companies and state tax administrators as the IRS and Treasury worked to resolve this unique and complex situation.”

KKTV talked to a local tax professional. You may have seen this story on 11 News.

“If you’ve gotten those payments, do not include them as other income, or any type of income when you’re filing your taxes,” said Mark Steber, the chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. “If you have not filed, be sure you do not put that on your tax return, especially if you’re doing it yourself.”

The governor said if you already filed your tax returns, there is no additional action that you need to take.

“We, like millions of Coloradans, are breathing a sigh of relief that the IRS and federal government have stepped away from taxing our refunds this year. This ultimately is the best outcome for families and individuals and we will continue seeking out more ways to save people money,” Polis said in a news release. “I will continue fighting to maintain this precedent that refunds under TABOR should never be taxed.”

The news release went on to say, “The state of Colorado has been doing some form of TABOR refund mechanism for 30 years in those years when the state’s revenues exceed the revenue cap and it refunds to taxpayers under TABOR, regardless of the form they take, has never been taxed.”

The IRS said it has received nearly 19 million filings so far this tax season. The agency has sent out nearly 8 million refunds. Experts warn that refunds may not be as high this year since many pandemic-era tax breaks have now expired. The average refund amount issued so far is $1,963, according to IRS.gov.

The IRS recommends you file your taxes online. You can also file your taxes for free through the IRS, for those who qualify. Find out more information at IRS.gov/FreeFile. The deadline to file your taxes is April 18.

