“Students afraid to come back to school”: Experts say scholarships, grants and financial aid can help cover high tuition costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students nationwide are worried about continuing their education after high school because of high tuition.

Enrollment in higher education has dropped since the pandemic, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. And according to a 2022 report by the National Center for Education Statistics, the average student is more likely to attend college if they think their family can afford it.

“It’s unfortunate that students would sacrifice their education because they think that the finances aren’t there,” said Janine Smith, director of Student Financial Services at CSU Global.

Financial experts such as Smith tell 11 News that higher education is important and that they encourage students to apply for federal. state and school aid, grants, as well as merit and need-based scholarships.

Smith says at the federal level, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid -- or FAFSA -- is a great starting point for everyone.

Doing so allows your school’s financial aid office to see what federal grants you can get. From there, you can run through options, including scholarships.

Smith says that the biggest mistake students can make is not applying for the FAFSA because they don’t think they’ll qualify.

“The top thing is to remember to apply for financial aid, many students just automatically assume that they aren’t going to qualify for anything based on income or things like that,” Smith explained. “And so they just miss out in general.”

When applying, have information, including your income and tax records, ready, as well as those of your parents’ if you’re under 23. Experts also say some key questions to ask schools prior to committing are:

What scholarship and grant opportunities are there? What payment options does the school have? Can you pay off loans while you’re taking classes? Can you pay out-of-pocket for a term but take out a loan for another?

Even local college students say expensive tuition is a concern. I spoke with students at UCCS who agreed that in general, the price of tuition feels very pricey.

Two friends even mentioned that they didn’t want to fail their classes, because they’re paying a good amount of money to pursue their education.

Such worries often lead to student loans. While experts advise that students prioritize other financial sources, such as scholarships, they say you can minimize you debt via preparation and spending wisely.

A UCCS economic professor suggests that students consider when interest for their loans start building up, and that they keep track of all documents and stay on top of their payments. Experts also advice borrowing only what you need and making payments as quickly and as often as possible.

Unsubsidized, rather than subsidized loans, may also be your best bet. That way, you avoid interest piling up while you’re still in school.

“A couple things to bear in mind, one would be, are you getting a degree that’s going to pay you back,” said Joe Craig, interim faculty director of the UCCS Economics Forum. “The second thing is, understand why you’re going to college. If your main goal is just to get out as fast as possible, you could probably do it in three years, and your loans will be much lower.”

Craig also says student loans are tricky because there’s no collateral. He explained this is why even when people declare bankruptcy, they still have to make up for their student loans.

All these tips lead to student financial literacy and smart spending.

Experts say the most common mistakes students make is overlooking the importance of a budget and overusing their credit cards. Just like student loans, credit card payments must be paid back eventually.

Craig says putting away some funds for the future can be a good investment: “Maybe make an Excel spreadsheet or something and write wants and needs, and really be clear about what you want and what’s needed.”

And remember that none of the money you borrow is free money.

