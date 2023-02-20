Rescued tiger cub now calls Colorado home

Tiger cub rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued by police in New Mexico.(ABQ Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KEENESBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiger cub that was rescued during a criminal investigation in New Mexico will now call Colorado home.

The Bengal tiger was found during a shooting investigation in January in the Albuquerque area. Police were responding to a shots fired call, and when they arrived on the scene they heard more shots coming from a mobile home. A suspect was taken into custody.

“Officers then began to follow a trail of blood leading to a trailer in the area,” the Albuquerque Police Department wrote on Facebook on Jan. 10. “As they approached the trailer, the door was unlocked and the trail led inside. Officers made entry to attempt to render [aid] to anyone who may have been wounded, but did not locate anyone and have yet to locate the individual. While inside the trailer, a Bengal Tiger cub was found inside a dog crate.”

The tiger was brought to QBQ BioPark until a new home could be found. The tiger was named Duke and was moved to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado on Saturday.

“During his month-long stay at the BioPark, Duke received a healthy diet of meat to support his growth and development,” part of a news release from the City of Albuquerque reads. “He gained over five pounds and can no longer fit in the carrier that brought him to the BioPark. The BioPark’s specially trained animal care staff spent hours with Duke every day for socialization and training. Duke has perfected some of his tiger manners, which will prepare him to socialize with other tigers at his new home. He also learned how to voluntarily enter his new, much larger crate for the trip to Colorado.”

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is in Keenesburg, Colorado. Keenesburg is in Weld County northeast of Denver.

Rescue of The Day! Location: The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Keenesburg, CO. “Duke” is a male tiger cub that was recently...

Posted by The Wild Animal Sanctuary on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

