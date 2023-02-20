Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT), this weekend brings in a record...
Heavy traffic anticipated on Colorado roads Monday
Club Q employees searching for answers amid fundraiser payout
Club Q employees left without answers after fundraiser payout
CDC estimates up to 35 hundred confirmed influenza hospital admissions nationally.
Triple-demic is not over yet
Crash graphic
Pedestrian expected to survive after crash that shut down lanes at southern Colorado Springs intersection
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Breaking News Alert.
Pre-evacuation notice for a Teller County neighborhood because of a fire on Monday
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
1 killed in Pueblo West rollover