Pre-evacuation notice for a Teller County neighborhood because of a fire on Monday

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pre-evacuation notice was issued for a neighborhood in Teller County on Monday because of a fire.

At about 11:47 a.m. the following was sent out to residents in an area between Florissant and Cripple Creek:

“PRE EVACUATION WARNING for Rural residential near High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle due to a wildland fire near 11900 Block of County Road 1. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle Gather your things now, this is a PRE-EVAC ONLY. You will be advised of additional actions if needed.”

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

As of noon, this was the area under a pre-evacuation notice:

Impacted area on pre-evac notice as of noon 2/20/23. (TCSO/Everbridge/Google Maps)

