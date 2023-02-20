Heavy traffic anticipated on Colorado roads tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up if you are heading out for the weekend, crowded roads and car accidents could extend your Presidents’ Day travel.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT), this weekend brings a record number of drivers to Colorado roads.

C-DOT reports that there have been 51 fatalities on Colorado roadways this year alone, and with a busy weekend underway, they want to remind everyone to drive safely and patiently.

Heavy traffic is anticipated on I-70 West and other mountain highways.

Drivers should also expect increased weekday traffic in late March into early April.

“People just need to calm down,” Sam Cole, Safety Communications Manager at C-DOT, said. “You will get where you were going. It might take a little longer to get where you’re going but just relax. And if somebody cuts you off, don’t act out against that person just remain calm. Playing games on our roadways can be very dangerous. We just want people to get home safely.”

But El Paso County is leading Colorado in fatal crashes.

So before hitting the roads, be aware of the leading factors for crashes like impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.

To combat abusive driving habits, officials warn of more law enforcement on the roads.

“About a third of the fatal traffic crashes we saw last year involved an impaired driver,” Cole said. “So this weekend through the end of February, President’s Day has DUI heightened enforcement.”

The traction is also in place on the I-70 mountain corridor from Dotsero to Morrison through May 31st.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.