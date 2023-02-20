First responders brave snow and wind to rescue patient from Pikes Peak summit

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blowing snow and strong wind gusts made for a difficult rescue on the summit of Pikes Peak over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the top of the mountain by road Sunday afternoon for an unspecified emergency at the Summit House. Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, one of the agencies involved in the rescue, posted a video of the conditions first responders battled as they drove the patient down the Pikes Peak Highway:

