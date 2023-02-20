Fight leads to shots fired at southeast Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple gunshots were fired during a fight at a southeast Springs apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Antero Apartments off Fountain and Murray just after 9:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers learned several individuals were involved in a disturbance in the apartment complex,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “During the disturbance, multiple people fired weapons, causing property damage.”

Despite the damage at the apartment complex, police said no one was found hurt at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.