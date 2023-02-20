Fight leads to shots fired at southeast Springs apartment complex

(Pexels)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple gunshots were fired during a fight at a southeast Springs apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Antero Apartments off Fountain and Murray just after 9:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers learned several individuals were involved in a disturbance in the apartment complex,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “During the disturbance, multiple people fired weapons, causing property damage.”

Despite the damage at the apartment complex, police said no one was found hurt at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT), this weekend brings in a record...
Heavy traffic anticipated on Colorado roads Monday
Club Q employees searching for answers amid fundraiser payout
Club Q employees left without answers after fundraiser payout
CDC estimates up to 35 hundred confirmed influenza hospital admissions nationally.
Triple-demic is not over yet
Crash graphic
Pedestrian expected to survive after crash that shut down lanes at southern Colorado Springs intersection
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Colorado non-profit reflects on Russian invasion and helping Ukrainian families
Windy again on Monday
Windy again Monday
cos
South Colorado non-profit reflects on the last year helping Polish colleagues
A look at conditions on the Pikes Peak Highway during a rescue on Feb. 19, 2023.
First responders brave snow and wind to rescue patient from Pikes Peak summit