Crews respond to a fire near CSU-Pueblo on Monday, small blaze quickly contained

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to what was described as a wildfire near CSU-Pueblo on Monday.

According to Eric Duran with the Pueblo Fire Department, they received the call just after 2 p.m. An estimated size of the fire was not available last time this article was updated at 2:45 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with CSU-Pueblo, the fire was contained by about 2:30 p.m. The baseball fields were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KKTV 11 News was not aware of any evacuations last time this article was updated. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

