Colorado Springs teen dies after being on life support following a three car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shaylee Gipson’s sister Skylar says her family still does not know what fully happened the night of the car crash. Saturday night she says got the call that she never wanted.

“Instant my heart dropped like a roller coaster,” Skylar said. “It was instant heart dropped because I figured she would’ve been like she wouldn’t have called everything was okay.”

On Saturday night 17-year-old Shaylee Gipson passed away after a week in the hospital on life support after she was involved in a three car crash on Oro Blanco and Barnes. She was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to Childern’s Hospital Colorado.

The Gipson family is still looking for answers about what exactly happened.

“It’s so surreal right now I feel like she can still come back to me even though I obviously know she can’t,” Skylar said.

Skylar says that her and Shaylee were close and she had a close relationship with her kids.

Shortly after the crash Skylar started a go fund me to help raise awareness and support for her family. Skylar says she is has felt the outpouring of support from the public for her family.

“I appreciate every single prayer that people have put out there. It doesn’t matter who you are or little prayer for the long prayer I appreciate it and I know that she’s feeling it,” Skylar said.

