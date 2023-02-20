Colorado non-profit reflects on Russian invasion and helping Ukrainian families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A year ago this week, Russia invaded Ukraine, causing thousands to leave their homes for safety.

“We were very compassionate with the refugees who had to flee their homes from Ukraine,” said Jenni Guentcheva with the Green Thumb Imitative (GTI), a southern Colorado non-profit that helps people deal with trauma and mental illness.

The organization helps service members from Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever in Colorado but expanded their mission on a global scale to help Ukrainians escaping to Poland.

“The situation in Poland became very difficult because everyone who was coming from Ukraine was very traumatized. So, our colleagues, mental health professionals, really needed some help to find quick ways to help those refugees, to help kids and families feel better and to settle in Poland,” explained Guentcheva.

Officials with GTI got to work and began virtually training their Polish colleagues in some mental health techniques that address trauma and help with quick trauma resolution.

“They’re very qualified. Their psychologists are very high caliber, they just needed that practical level skill training so that they can help their patients on the spot as they had a lot of families who had a lot of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, just trauma related symptoms,” explained Guentcheva.

Reflecting on their efforts to help Ukrainian families last year, Guentcheva said she believes it shows that what GTI does in Colorado works.

“We also learned a lot about our mission because we started GTI with the idea of improving the foot culture of the community and build self-sufficiency. Now, we feel very confident that we have the ability to help both youth and adults experiencing a variety or mental health issues,” said Guentcheva.

“I think really what we have to emphasize is the work that you do before whether it’s internal work, connecting with you community, your support system, that you have some internal facilities or resources to overcome obstacles, overcome trauma, to hopefully take a little control in your life no matter what it throws at you,” explained Brian Monahan with the Green Thumb Initiative. “The more resources you have when you encounter the problem, the easier time you’re going to have overcoming it so you’re not trying to treat and fix everything on the back end.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.