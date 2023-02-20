ATM left in pieces after crooks try to steal it from Colorado Springs Walgreens

What was left of the ATM at the Circle and Airport Walgreens Monday morning.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An ATM was left in tatters after crooks tried steal it from a Walgreens Monday morning.

Police were called to the store at Circle and Airport before dawn, where they found what was left of the ATM, as well as a shattered front door. The door was being repaired when 11 News was on scene.

At the time of this writing, no information on the crime has been released. It’s unknown how much the crook or crooks got away with, and a suspect description has not been made available.

We will update this article as we learn more; keep refreshing this page.

