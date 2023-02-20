1 killed in Pueblo West rollover

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed over the weekend after she crashed her minivan in Pueblo West.

The sheriff’s office says a passerby spotted vehicle lights in a dirt lot around 3:20 Sunday morning and called 911. Deputies found a Dodge Caravan flipped on its side and crashed into a power pole. A deceased woman was inside.

“The driver, who was wearing a seat belt ... suffered fatal injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Based on the investigation, deputies believe the driver was traveling southbound on McCulloch Boulevard near Avenida del Oro when she went off the side of the road, drove into rocks, hit a railroad tie, and then finally rolled the vehicle into a power pole. It’s unclear how long the minivan was there before it was seen.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the crash. It’s unknown whether alcohol, drugs or speeding played any role.

The driver has only been identified as a 24-year-old woman.

