Pedestrian expected to survive after crash that shut down lanes at southern Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian is injured after a crash that shut down lanes of an intersection in southeast Colorado Springs.

This was at East Pikes Peak avenue and North Academy boulevard. Colorado Springs police say they were called to the scene and immediately took that person to the hospital.

They say a vehicle was heading east on Pikes Peak avenue, approaching Academy. The pedestrian was reportedly attempting to cross Pikes Peak, despite not having the right of way. That’s when police say they were hit by the vehicle, which was entering the intersection during a green light.

The intersection was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated by the Major Crash Team. It reopened as they concluded their work.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, did not have any life threatening injuries.

