Two officers injured after crash near Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two police officers and one person are in the hospital after a crash near Fillmore late Friday Night. Authorities say the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. The crash happened on Sinton Road between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore. All three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. CSPD’s Major crash team is investigating the cause of the crash.

