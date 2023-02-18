Two officers injured after crash near Fillmore

Three people seriously injured after three car crash near Fillmore
Two officers and one person injured after crash near Fillmore
Two officers and one person injured after crash near Fillmore(Vernon Jewell)
By Luke Siggins
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:27 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two police officers and one person are in the hospital after a crash near Fillmore late Friday Night. Authorities say the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. The crash happened on Sinton Road between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore. All three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. CSPD’s Major crash team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City Council approved a new zoning ordinance specifying how land owners can use their land.
New Colorado Springs zoning ordinance expected to impact many
Money graphic.
Someone bought an $11 million lotto ticket in Colorado this week, unclaimed as of Friday morning
Dog and puppies found in a dumpster get new homes!
Dog and puppies found in Colorado dumpster find new homes
Christopher Hutchings
Military investigating ‘suspicious’ death of former standout Colorado high school wrestler turned marine
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Kidnapping case under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

Club Q employees searching for answers amid fundraiser payout
WATCH: Club Q employees are searching for answers after fundraiser payout
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Kidnapping case under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night
Microchip Technology is working to create 400 high-paying employment opportunities.
400 jobs are coming to Colorado Springs
Nice Weekend!
Warming up through the weekend